Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Global South bearing brunt of climate change': PM Modi as he calls for stronger India-Seychelles partnership

In his speech, he highlighted how the effects of climate change are already visible on coastlines, marine ecosystems, weather patterns and communities.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 12:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 June 2026, 12:20 IST
India NewsClimate ChangeNarendra ModiSeychelles

Follow us on :

Follow Us