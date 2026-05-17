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‘Go back to India’: Japan visa crackdown leaves Indian restaurateur shattered

The recent move by the government to remove a person who had resided in the country for 30 years from its visa renewal list has raised concerns among other small foreign business owners in Japan.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 06:38 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 06:38 IST
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