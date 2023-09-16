Goa CM Sawant asks his Chhattisgarh counterpart Baghel, Congress to clarify stand on Sanatan Dharma row

Accusing the Baghel government of indulging in corruption, the Goa CM said, "Earlier, Chhattisgarh was an ATM of the Congress. Now, the party has got Karnataka as its second ATM."

"UPA has changed its name to INDI alliance. But just by changing name, the intention, policy and corruption cannot change. Its alliance partner recently attacked Sanatan Dharma and said it should be destroyed. Congress in Chhattisgarh and CM Bhupesh Baghel should clarify if they support the statement of their alliance partner, which talked about destroying Sanatan Dharma," he said.