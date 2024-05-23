30-yr-old triple amputee from Goa climbs Mt Everest Base Camp; credits it to his mental strength

The man lost both his limbs below knees and a hand following an electrocution accident in Haryana when he was 9 years old. The amputee, who uses prosthetic limbs, moved to Goa a few years back and has been working as a fitness coach.

Kaushik has made Goa proud with his achievements, Disability Rights Association of Goa (DRAG) chief Avelino D'Souza told reporters at a press conference here on Wednesday.