A major traffic jam at Goa border among many reasons why Police could nab Bengaluru CEO who killed son

The police were able to locate the CEO of Bengaluru-based company 'The Mindful AI Lab', Suchana Seth, who allegedly killed her four-year-old son at a service apartment in Goa's Candolim, thanks to a series of events that included a major traffic jam caused by an accident near the Goa border.

As she was trying to flee Goa, the woman got stuck at Chorla Ghat for four hours due to the accident. This unexpected delay turned out to be one of the reasons why police could apprehend her, reported NDTV.

Had she reached Bengaluru, it would have been challenging to retrieve the child's body, police sources told NDTV. Chorla Ghat is situated at the meeting point of the borders of Goa, Karnataka, and Maharashtra. It is located northeast of Panaji, and is approximately 55 kilometers from Belgaum in Karnataka.

According to officials, the post-mortem examination has revealed that the child was suffocated to death using either a cloth or a pillow.

Suchana Seth, the accused woman, allegedly killed her son in the apartment in Candolim, Goa, reportedly due to a custody battle with her estranged husband. She then placed the body in a bag and took it to Karnataka in a taxi.