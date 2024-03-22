AAP leaders stage protest in Goa against arrest of Arvind Kejriwal

Panaji: Several AAP leaders on Friday held a protest march in Goa against the arrest of their national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate, saying the BJP was scared of him.

Led by Goa AAP president Amit Palekar and party MLAs Venzy Viegas and Cruz Silva, the protesters marched near the Margao bus stand and shouted slogans outside the BJP’s South Goa office.

Talking to reporters, Palekar said Kejriwal was arrested as BJP is scared of him. AAP volunteers have protested across India, he said.