<p>Panaji: Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte on Tuesday said the department has started taking action against tourists found harassing foreign visitors for selfies and engaging in unruly behaviour on the state's beaches.</p>.<p>Khaunte informed the state assembly that while Goa welcomes tourists from across the country and the world, irresponsible behaviour will not be tolerated.</p>.<p>He noted that in recent times, authorities have observed instances of young tourists visiting beaches, where they approached foreign visitors for selfies and engaged in behaviour that disrupts the peaceful environment.</p>.Czech woman tourist assaulted in Goa; accused held within 24 hours.<p>"I have discussed the matter with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, and steps are being taken to strengthen enforcement, including deploying additional police personnel on beaches through the Tourism Police Unit (TPU) in coordination with the respective police stations. Arrests are being made wherever necessary," he said.</p>.<p>Emphasising that the state's image as a responsible and welcoming tourism destination must be preserved, Khaunte said, "Goa welcomes every visitor with warmth and hospitality, but this cannot be mistaken for a lack of discipline." Any behaviour that disrespects fellow tourists, inconveniences visitors, or disrupts public order will invite strict action, he said.</p>.Forced selfies with foreigners on beaches to invite detention: Goa Police.<p>"We are committed to ensuring that our beaches remain safe, respectful, and enjoyable spaces for everyone," the minister said.</p>.<p>He further informed that the government has also asked authorities to increase the presence of women constables as part of the TPU to strengthen safety.</p>.<p>Khaunte said visitors have been urged to enjoy the destination responsibly and respect local laws, culture and fellow travellers. </p>