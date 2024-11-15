Home
Attempts still made to convert people under guise of healing: Goa CM

The CM of the BJP-ruled state claimed that efforts are being made to change people’s faith by offering them treatment or healing them.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 November 2024, 09:07 IST

Published 15 November 2024, 09:07 IST
India NewsPramod SawantGoa

