Books and a village in Maharashtra: How drugs are coming into Goa

With the police becoming more vigilant towards drug smuggling, peddlers have now chalked out new ways to transport substance to the state of Goa.

While cocaine is secretly being brought into the popular tourist destination from South American nations via shipping containers, drug traffickers also take the aerial route by hiding LSD papers in books and carrying them onto flights, according to The Indian Express report.

Roads and rail routes are also being used to bring drugs into Goa as hashish is trafficked from Himachal Pradesh and Nepal, the report stated adding that a village named Sasoli in Maharashtra is being used to get consignments.