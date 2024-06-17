Congress leader urges Shah Rukh Khan to visit his ailing former school teacher in Goa

He said in an episode of "Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai" hosted by the late Farooq Sheikh, "I speak for all of us the C-gang and all of us who's educated in St. Columba's School or elsewhere he is teaching. Honest to god if there is anybody else on this earth if I think after my parents and look up to, it is Brother D'Souza." In the show, Shah Rukh said he has no idols but for Brother D'Souza, the only man in the world he looked up to. He channelised their energies so they didn't become 'taporis'. Describing D'Souza as "great fun" and the "guiding light of his life", Shah Rukh said he played football and hockey, also the guitar and music.