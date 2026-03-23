Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagoa

Councillor’s son arrested in Goa for filming, circulating obscene videos of minor girls

The official said the matter came to light when a local newspaper carried a report about his alleged involvement in exploiting several minor girls.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 13:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 March 2026, 13:41 IST
India NewsCrimeGoaminor girlsobscene videos

Follow us on :

Follow Us