<p>Panaji: A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman tourist from the Czech Republic at Agonda Beach in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/goa">Goa’s</a> Kushavati district, the police said on Thursday.</p><p>The incident took place around 10.15 am on February 9 at Agonda Cliff, where the accused allegedly picked up an argument with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=tourist%20assaulted">tourist</a> and assaulted her with fists and a stone, causing grievous injuries, they said.</p><p>A complaint was filed at the Canacona police station on February 10, following which an offence was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section 117-2 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt). It was immediately not clear what triggered the argument.</p><p>“At the time of the incident, the identity of the accused was unknown and we had only a faint description provided by the victim. Despite limited inputs, our team launched an intensive investigation,” a senior police official said.</p>.Andaman court rejects bail plea of UK national accused of sexually assaulting Bengaluru tourist.<p>He said the police team, led by inspector Praveen Gawas under the supervision of Sub-Divisional Police Officer Nilesh Rane, tracked the attacker’s movements.</p><p>“Based on sustained field efforts and technical analysis, we identified and arrested the accused, Rohan Velip (22), a resident of Benordem, Balli, on Wednesday. During interrogation, he admitted to his involvement in the crime,” the official said.</p><p>Further investigation into the case is underway, he added.</p>