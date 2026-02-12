Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagoa

Czech woman tourist assaulted in Goa; accused held within 24 hours

The incident took place at Agonda Cliff, where the accused allegedly picked up an argument with the tourist and assaulted her
Last Updated : 12 February 2026, 04:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 February 2026, 04:40 IST
India NewsCrimeGoatouristCzech

Follow us on :

Follow Us