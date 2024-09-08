Decline in Christian population of Goa, Muslims up: Governor Sreedharan Pillai

Kochi: Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai on Sunday said the Christian population at Goa has come down while the Muslim population has gone up.

Speaking at an event in a church here, Pillai, a senior BJP leader, said the Christian population in Goa had come down to 25 per cent from the earlier 36 per cent.

"I spoke to a senior priest. I told him that the percentage of Catholic community members has come down to 25 per cent while the Islamic community members have gone up to 12 per cent from the earlier three per cent," he said.