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Doctor suspended for medical negligence after boy loses leg to gangrene at Goa facility

The boy was brought to the Community Health Centre in Valpoi on April 27 after suffering an injury to his left leg in a fall, the order issued by the state public health department said.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 00:52 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 00:52 IST
India NewsGoaDoctorMedical Negligence

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