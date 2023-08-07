Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagoa

3 persons killed as speeding car hits 5 vehicles on highway near Panaji

The car driver, who was apparently drunk, was later arrested.
Last Updated 07 August 2023, 08:45 IST

Follow Us

Three persons were killed after a speeding high-end car hit three other cars, a motorcycle and a scooter near Goa capital Panaji, police said on Monday.

The accident took place at around 7.30 pm on Sunday at Banastarim village on Ponda-Panaji national highway, 15 km from the state capital, an official from Mardol police station said.

The car driver, who was apparently drunk, was later arrested, he said.

The speeding Mercedes car dashed against three other cars, a motorcycle and a scooter. All the six vehicles were damaged, the official said.

A couple riding the scooter and a person travelling on the motorcycle died on the spot, he said.

The Mardol police arrested the offending car driver, identified as Paresh A Sinai Sawardekar, and registered a case against him on charges of culpable homicide, drunken driving as well as rash and negligent driving, the official said.

Following the accident, the villagers initially did not let the car responsible for the accident to be towed away, but allowed it after the intervention of police, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 07 August 2023, 08:45 IST)
GoaRoad accidentPanaji

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT