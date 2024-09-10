LoP Alemao slams Sawant for failing to stop Goa's loan dependency

Panaji: Goa Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao on Tuesday slammed the Pramod Sawant-led BJP government for recently borrowing Rs 300 crore and said the chief minister has failed to stop loan dependency.

Alemao, in a media statement said that on many occasions, Sawant spoke about his plans to generate revenue but has failed to keep his word and kept borrowing funds.

The Congress leader alleged that the government was not concerned about the fiscal health and future of the state.