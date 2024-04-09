Gelatin sticks stored in Goa cashew farm explode; businessman detained

Panaji: A local businessman has been detained after a massive blast occurred at his cashew farm in a village in North Goa district, police said on Tuesday.

As per the initial investigation, gelatin sticks stored in one of the godowns at the private cashew farm in Ansolem village exploded at around 8 pm on Monday, they said.

There were no casualties, but several houses around the farm developed cracks due to the blast and the structure where the explosives were stocked collapsed, a police official said.

The explosion was heard even up to Valpoi town, located four kilometres from the blast site. A large number of people were participating in the Shigmo Parade in Valpoi town at the time of the incident, he said.

The Valpoi police detained Naseer Hussain Jamadar on Monday night after the blast at the cashew farm owned by him at Ansolem village in Bhironda panchayat of Sattari taluka in North Goa, the official said.