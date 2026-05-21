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Gen Z sentiments must shape policy decisions: Goa minister Vishwajit Rane

'No government can ignore the sentiments and feelings of Gen Z. We have to listen to them and adopt our policies accordingly,' he said.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 05:45 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 05:45 IST
India NewsGoaGen Z

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