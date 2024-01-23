GFP seeks to introduce bill in Goa assembly for 80% reservation in jobs to locals

Panaji: Goa Forward Party (GFP) MLA Vijai Sardesai has submitted a notice to the legislature department to move a motion to introduce a bill in the upcoming session of the state assembly, seeking 80 per cent reservation for locals in all jobs in the state.

In a post on X, Sardesai said he submitted a notice to move a motion to introduce the "Goa State Employment of Local Candidates Bill, 2024" in the budget session of the assembly, which begins on February 2.

"GOEMKARS COME FIRST. NO NEGOTIATION. NO COMPROMISE. It's the stated objective of our party, and the essence of our existence, to put #Goemkars first in all job opportunities that come up in #Goa. I've been extremely vocal on this, and have brought this up at every turn," Sardesai wrote.