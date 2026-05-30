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Girish Chodankar appointed as new Goa Congress chief

Chodankar is currently the All India Congress Committee in-charge for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 00:26 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 00:26 IST
India NewsCongressGoaGirish Chodankar

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