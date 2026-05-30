Girish Chodankar appointed as new Goa Congress chief

<p>Panaji: The Congress on Friday appointed its Central Working Committee member Girish Chodankar as the new president of the party's Goa unit.</p>.<p>Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal issued the order replacing current state Congress chief Amit Patkar with Chodankar who had held the post in the past.</p>.Two days after dismal show in Zilla Panchayat polls, AAP removes its Goa president Amit Palekar.<p>Chodankar is currently the All India Congress Committee in-charge for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.</p>.<p>Senior leaders including M K Shaikh, Altone D'Costa and Carlos Alvares Ferreira were appointed as working presidents of the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee, while Datta D Naik was appointed as treasurer.</p>.Maharashtra Congress announces new 387-member jumbo committee; includes 16 senior VPs, 38 VPs.<p>Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Yuri Alemao will head the state Congress campaign committee, while MP Viriato Fernandes will head its manifesto committee.</p>.<p>Former MP Francisco Sardinha is the chairperson of the coordination committee and GPCC Vice President Sunil Kawthankar is its co- chairperson.</p>