Goa airport receives bomb threat email; security beefed up

Panaji: An email about a bomb at the Dabolim airport in South Goa sent the authorities into a tizzy on Monday, prompting them to increase the security on the premises, a senior official said.

Talking to PTI, airport director S V T Dhanamjaya Rao said his office received an email in the morning about a bomb at the airport.

"We are taking extra precautions now. While security has been heightened at the airport, the flight operations are unaffected," Rao said.

The Goa police received a formal complaint from the airport officials, and the bomb disposal squad was combing the area, a police official said.