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Goa bets on new international air links to drive tourism growth

Khaunte said Goa's hospitality sector continues to witness strong investor interest, particularly in the four-star and five-star categories.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 09:21 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 09:21 IST
India NewsTourismAirlinesGoa

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