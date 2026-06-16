Goa bets on new international air links to drive tourism growth

<p>Mumbai: Seeking to widen its international tourism footprint beyond its traditional source markets, Goa is pursuing improved air connectivity with emerging destinations such as Poland, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, as the coastal state looks to position itself as a year-round global tourism hub.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/goa">Goa</a> Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte said the state government has initiated discussions with the Union government to enhance international air connectivity through Goa's two airports, arguing that better access remains critical to converting the state's strong global brand recall into actual tourist arrivals.</p><p>"Goa enjoys tremendous international recognition, but connectivity is the key to unlocking new markets," Khaunte said during a tourism conclave in Goa. "We are looking beyond conventional markets such as the UK and Russia and targeting emerging destinations that offer significant growth potential."</p>.Portuguese-era cannonballs found at Goa heritage site; tourism project work halted.<p>The push comes as Goa seeks to revive and diversify foreign tourist arrivals after several years of fluctuating international travel trends. Industry stakeholders believe that while domestic tourism has remained robust, long-haul international visitors continue to be crucial for the state's hospitality economy because of their longer stays and higher spending patterns.</p><p>According to the minister, an average foreign tourist spends around nine nights in Goa compared with three to four nights for a domestic visitor, making international travellers particularly valuable for the local tourism ecosystem.</p><p>"Our objective is not merely to increase arrivals but to improve visitor engagement, encourage longer stays and ensure greater economic benefits for local communities," Khaunte said. He added that the state is also advocating improved visa facilitation and stronger international aviation partnerships.</p><p>Earlier this year, Goa introduced a performance-linked incentive scheme for inbound international charter flights, offering financial incentives to tour operators based on passenger numbers and aircraft load factors. The initiative is aimed at rebuilding charter traffic and attracting airlines to open new routes.</p><p>The state's tourism strategy is increasingly shifting from volume-driven growth to value-driven tourism, with authorities focusing on higher-spending segments such as MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions), wedding tourism and cultural tourism.</p><p>Khaunte said Goa's hospitality sector continues to witness strong investor interest, particularly in the four-star and five-star categories.</p><p>"Hotel inventory is expanding steadily, but demand still exceeds supply in several segments," he said, adding that the government is encouraging private investments in tourism infrastructure through public-private partnerships.</p><p>The state's tourism authorities are also attempting to reduce Goa's dependence on seasonal beach tourism by promoting cultural and experiential offerings throughout the year.</p><p>While globally recognised events such as the Goa Carnival, Shigmo Festival, the Serendipity Arts Festival and the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) continue to attract visitors, the government is increasingly highlighting traditional festivals such as São João, Chikhal Kalo and the Spirit of Goa Festival to showcase local culture and attract tourists during non-peak months. </p>.With 320-kilometre coastline, Karnataka aims for Goa-like beach tourism.<p>Responding to concerns over tourist mobility and public transport, Khaunte said the state's tourism industry has evolved organically over several decades, enabling local communities to benefit through sectors such as transport, water sports and hospitality services.</p><p>"<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tourism">Tourism</a> has transformed the livelihoods of generations of Goans. As the sector evolves further, our effort is to balance technological transformation with inclusiveness so that local communities continue to remain key stakeholders in the tourism economy," he said.</p><p>While acknowledging that every tourism destination faces challenges, Khaunte said the government is working towards technology-driven and transparent solutions to improve visitor experience and strengthen Goa's competitiveness in an increasingly crowded global tourism market.</p><p>For Goa, industry experts say, the next phase of growth will depend less on attracting first-time visitors and more on expanding international connectivity, increasing average visitor spending and transforming the state from a seasonal beach destination into a diversified global tourism brand.</p>