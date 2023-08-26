Goa cops catfish thief, nab him from West Bengal

To crack a ‘blind case’ involving theft of around Rs 40 lakh from the tony area of Dona Paula in North Goa, a Goa Police team created a fictitious ID of a woman on the social media platform Instagram and finally managed to arrest the accused.
According to North Goa Superintendent of Police Nidhin Valsan, the accused, who had fled Goa after committing the theft last month, was eventually arrested in West Bengal after he agreed to meet the ‘fictitious’ woman, who had gotten in touch with him on the social media platform.
“We created one fake Instagram ID of a girl. We took help from a girl also in this case and started talking with that person. He then revealed his phone number and location. Then immediately the team was sent to West Bengal and he was nabbed,” the official said.
The accused, Suredar Chhetri (31) had broken into a bungalow at Dona Paula, a posh residential area near Panaji and fled with jewellery and cash worth Rs 40 lakh on July 30. The police had claimed it was a ‘blind case’ (a crime with no obvious leads).
Chhetri has now been remanded for eight days in police custody.