<p>A 65-year old man was killed in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/goa">Goa </a>after an SUV rammed into his car on Wednesday. The car was allegedly driven by 19-year-old man from Delhi.</p><p>Hailing from Bhopal, Bhagatram Sharma, suffered serious injuries when a Mahindra Thar driven by Shaurya Goyal, hit one side of the hatchback carrying Sharma and his family.</p><p>The accident took place at Assagao village on Monday, said police.</p>.Kanpur Lamborghini crash adds to long list of luxury car accidents in India.<p>Sharma was rushed to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared him dead.</p><p>Police said two other occupants of the hatchback, including an infant, sustained minor injuries in the accident.</p><p>Goyal was arrested by Anjuna police for rash and negligent driving.</p>.<p>According to the First Information Report, Goyal was travelling from Mapusa to Anjuna, while Sharma’s car was heading from Anjuna to Parra. The accident took place at a junction.</p><p>Asked about reports that a woman was driving the Thar and that Goyal switched seats after the accident, police said they are investigating all angles.</p><p>“We are checking the CCTV footage from the road before the accident to know who was actually at the steering wheel,” he said. </p><p><em>(with PTI inputs)</em></p>