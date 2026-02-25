Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagoa

Goa crash: Bhopal man killed after speeding Thar driven by youth rams car

Hailing from Bhopal, Bhagatram Sharma, suffered serious injuries when a Mahindra Thar driven by Shaurya Goyal, hit one side of the hatchback carrying Sharma and his family.
Last Updated : 25 February 2026, 09:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 February 2026, 09:41 IST
India NewsGoaCar accident

Follow us on :

Follow Us