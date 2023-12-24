Goa gearing up to host India Energy Week 2024

Goa is set to become the epicenter of global energy discussions as it gears up to host the second edition of the prestigious India Energy Week (IEW) from 6-9 February 2024.

The event, to be held at the ONGC Institute of Petroleum Safety, Health and Environment Management (IPSHEM) in the southern part of the state, is expected to attract over 35,000 participants from more than 100 countries.

Building on the success of its debut edition earlier this year, inaugurated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, IEW 2023 garnered widespread acclaim for showcasing India’s resilience in the energy sector.

This grand scale event drew nearly 37,000 attendees from 149 countries, featured 326 companies in exhibitions, and hosted 315 speakers in over 80 conference sessions.

Organized by the Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry (FIPI) under the aegis of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India, IEW 2024 is poised to be a catalyst for meaningful discussions, knowledge exchange, and collaboration among industry experts, policymakers, academia, and entrepreneurs.

“IEW 2024 is poised to be a global powerhouse event, boasting a projected turnout exceeding 35,000 participants, with representation from 100+ countries. With over 350 exhibitors, 400 speakers, and 4,000 delegates, the conference will delve into diverse themes during ministerial, leadership, technical sessions, and roundtable discussions. "