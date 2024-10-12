Goa government to replace KTCL's diesel-run fleet with electric buses

<p>Panaji: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/goa/1">Goa</a> Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pramod-sawant">Pramod Sawant</a> on Saturday said that the state government will soon replace the Kadamba Transport Corporation Limited's (KTCL) diesel-run buses with electric vehicles.</p>.<p>Sawant was addressing a function to mark the anniversary of the state-run corporation, which was started in 1980 to cater to the public transport requirement in the rural parts of the state.</p>.<p>The chief minister said buses running on diesel will soon be replaced with electric buses to promote green transportation in the coastal state.</p>.Goa set to create record number of 'Lakhpati Didis': CM Pramod Sawant.<p>He said the main focus of the KTCL management and staff should be to bring profit to the corporation.</p>.<p>He pointed out that despite incurring losses, the corporation remained committed to providing uninterrupted services and ensuring transportation for all, even with fewer passengers.</p>.<p>"I urge people to reduce the use of two-wheelers and cars and opt for public transportation, a reasonable and convenient option for daily commuters and long-distance travellers. This shift will help decrease road accidents and alleviate traffic congestion," Sawant said.</p>