Goa Governor seeks probe into 'falling' Christian population & 'rising' Muslim population

"The Christian population of Goa came down from 36% to 25% while the Muslim population increased from 3% to 12%. The bishops may positively probe into this," said Pillai, who was a former BJP state president of Kerala.

Later, speaking at another function, Pillai said his statement should not be misinterpreted as one targeting any religion. He only wanted to have a positive probe into the reasons for the fall in the Christian population as he "suspected that brain drain could be one reason".