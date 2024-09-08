Goa Governor seeks probe into 'falling' Christian population & 'rising' Muslim population

Thiruvananthapuram: Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai on Sunday expressed concern that the Christian population in Goa is "falling" while the Muslim population is "rising".
Speaking at a church function in Kochi, Pillai suggested that the bishops may look into the "dwindling Christian population".
"The Christian population of Goa came down from 36% to 25% while the Muslim population increased from 3% to 12%. The bishops may positively probe into this," said Pillai, who was a former BJP state president of Kerala.
Later, speaking at another function, Pillai said his statement should not be misinterpreted as one targeting any religion. He only wanted to have a positive probe into the reasons for the fall in the Christian population as he "suspected that brain drain could be one reason".
Published 08 September 2024, 17:46 IST