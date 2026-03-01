Menu
Goa govt monitoring West Asia conflict, no reports of Goans stranded, says official

Hundreds of flights have been disrupted across West Asia and in other countries due to airspace restrictions after the US and Israel attacked Iran on Saturday.
Last Updated : 01 March 2026, 09:58 IST
Published 01 March 2026, 09:58 IST
India NewsGoaWest Asia

