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Goa govt's 'Taare Zameen Par' planetarium initiative to promote scientific thinking in students

The initiative, rolled out on April 15 by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, will be implemented across rural PM SHRI schools with a focus on government institutions.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 10:29 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 10:29 IST
India NewsEducationGoaSpaceSciencePlanetsPlanetarium

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