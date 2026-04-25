Goa govt's 'Taare Zameen Par' planetarium initiative to promote scientific thinking in students

<p>Panaji: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/goa">Goa </a>government has launched the "Taare Zameen Par" mobile 360-degree digital planetarium and STEM education outreach programme, aimed at promoting scientific curiosity among students through immersive and experiential learning.</p>.<p>The initiative, rolled out on April 15 by Chief Minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/goa-chief-minister-pramod-sawant"> Pramod Sawant</a>, will be implemented across rural PM SHRI schools with a focus on government institutions.</p>.<p>Sawant said the programme seeks to move beyond textbook-based education and foster scientific temperament, curiosity and critical thinking among students.</p>.<p>He said the outreach features an inflatable mobile planetarium equipped with advanced digital projection systems, offering interactive astronomy sessions.</p>.<p>"It also includes hands-on STEM kits to encourage a learning by doing approach, enabling students to better understand science and technology concepts through practical exposure," Sawant added.</p>.Iconic Nehru Planetarium in Mumbai marks golden jubilee.<p>Envisaged to cover schools across Goa, particularly in remote and underserved areas, the programme will operate through a dedicated mobile bus to make science education more accessible.</p>.<p>Students and teachers who attended the sessions said the initiative would significantly enhance understanding of science subjects through visual and practical learning.</p>.<p>Programme mentor and science communicator Rohit Nikam said the outreach, under the "Sparks of Curiosity" initiative, aims to bring astronomy and science closer to students through interactive experiences.</p>.<p>"The key attraction is the 360-degree digital planetarium, which makes such rare experiences accessible to rural students. Along with this, we demonstrate curriculum-based exhibits and hands-on activities like water rocket launches," he said.</p>.<p>Nikam added that the programme has reached nearly one crore people across India, including in states like Punjab and the border areas of Kashmir, helping bridge the gap in science education in remote regions.</p>.<p>Teachers also highlighted the impact of the initiative.</p>.<p>Gauravi Naik from Utkarsh High School, Rivona in Sanguem said the planetarium show offered students a rare opportunity, usually restricted to science centres.</p>.<p>"Around 50 students attended and gained practical understanding of topics like stars and the solar system, strengthening their concepts in science and geography," she said.</p>.<p>Shivani Lolayekar from Government High School, Zambaulim, said the initiative provided valuable hands-on exposure, enabling students to better visualise and understand concepts related to space. "It has boosted their interest and excitement in learning," she added.</p>