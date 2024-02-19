Goa minister Subhash Phal Desai injured in stone pelting after unveiling Shivaji statue

Phal Desai, who visited the village on Sunday, had earlier said, "No one must have any objection to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Some political forces are instigating locals against the installation of the statue.”

Local BJP leader Savio Rodrigues said, "As an Indian Christian I have the highest respect for the contribution of Chhatrapati Shivaji towards protecting our motherland. I am disappointed that some in Goa equate his sacrifices for our motherland as a point of contention to play their communal politics."

Shivaji was a hardcore nationalist, and every Indian must be inspired by him because of his immense valour and devotion to Bharat Mata, Rodrigues further said.