<p>Panaji: A court in Goa on Thursday dismissed the bail applications of Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, both owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub where 25 people were killed in a devastating fire in December last year.</p><p>The fire broke out on December 6, 2025 at the nightclub in Arpora village in North Goa, when it was hosting a dance party. As many as 50 people were injured in the incident.</p><p>A sessions court at Mapusa town in North Goa rejected the bail pleas of the Luthra brothers.</p><p>Talking to reporters, advocate Vishnu Joshi, representing the families of victims in the court, called the decision a victory of the kin of the victims who are fighting for justice.</p><p>"The court has rejected the bail applications filed by Luthra brothers, refusing to give them any respite," he said.</p><p>The Luthra brothers, who had fled to Thailand after the incident and were deported from that nation on December 17, are currently in North Goa's Colvale central jail.</p><p>Advocate Parag Rao, representing the Luthras, said the court rejected the application and a detailed order was awaited.</p><p>He said they are examining the future legal recourse, including the possibility of approaching the Goa bench of the Bombay High Court for bail.</p>