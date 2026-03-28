Goa nightclub fire: Court denies bail to Luthra brothers in forgery case

<p>Panaji: A court in Goa has rejected the anticipatory bail pleas of Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, owners of the fire-ravaged Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, in a case involving the alleged forgery of documents to obtain an excise licence.</p>.<p>The additional sessions court in Mapusa on Friday rejected the petition filed by the brothers, their advocate Parag Rao said.</p>.<p>The Luthras owned Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora village of North Goa, where a fire broke out on December 6, 2025, killing 25 people and injuring 50 others.</p>.Goa nightclub fire | Three months after arrest, co-owner gets bail from court.<p>The brothers, who had fled to Thailand after the fire and were deported from that nation on December 17, are currently in Colvale central jail in North Goa.</p>.<p>While the Anjuna police were investigating the duo in connection with the fire, the Mapusa police registered a case of forgery, accusing them of providing forged documents to obtain a licence from the excise department for the nightclub.</p>.<p>Talking to reporters, advocate Rao said the judge announced that both their anticipatory bail applications were rejected.</p>.<p>"We are yet to get the detailed judgment. We will have to study the order. We were not expecting it to be rejected," he said.</p>.<p>He further pointed out that Ajay Gupta, another owner of the ill-fated nightclub, had been granted bail by the court in connection with the fire and the same forgery case.</p>.<p>Rao said the brothers had contended that the alleged false documents were with the police, so the authorities don't require their custody in the case.</p>.<p>He said that his clients had not applied for the documents, which were allegedly forged.</p>.<p>The health officer of Candolim Health Centre (North Goa) had registered a case against the Luthras, claiming that they had forged his signature to create a fake No Objection Certificate (NOC) and submitted it to the excise department to get a licence for the nightclub. </p>