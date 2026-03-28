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Goa nightclub fire: Court denies bail to Luthra brothers in forgery case

The brothers, who had fled to Thailand after the fire and were deported from that nation on December 17, are currently in Colvale central jail in North Goa.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 06:17 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 06:17 IST
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