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Goa nightclub fire: Court to pronounce order on Luthra siblings' bail plea in forgery case on April 8

The Luthra brothers are owners of Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, where a fire on December 6 last year killed 25 persons and injured several others.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 10:45 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 10:45 IST
India NewsGoaFire

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