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Goa nightclub fire: ED attaches assets worth over Rs 17 crore

The federal probe agency took action against the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' club under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 13:01 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 13:01 IST
India NewsGoaEnforcement DirectorateFire

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