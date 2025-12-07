<p>An FIR has been lodged against the owner and general manager of nightclub in connection with the massive fire which occurred at Goa's Birch by Romeo Lane at Baga and claimed the lives of at least 25 people. </p><p>Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told news agency <em>PTI</em> that the accused would be arrested for their crimes. </p><p>Sawant has also ordered a magisterial probe into the blaze saying, "I have ordered a magisterial inquiry into the entire incident to identify the cause and fix responsibility."</p>.Goa night club fire: PM Modi speaks to Goa CM, announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for victims' kin.<p>He said this is the first time that such an incident has happened in Goa.</p><p>A preliminary inquiry has indicated that the fire started on the first floor of the club, and due to congestion and small doors, the customers could not move out, the CM said.</p><p>"Some of them rushed to the ground floor and got trapped there," he said.</p><p><em>(with PTI inputs)</em></p>