Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagoa

Goa nightclub fire: FIR registered against owner, GM; magisterial probe ordered

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told news agency PTI that the accused would be arrested for their crimes.
Last Updated : 07 December 2025, 05:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 December 2025, 05:11 IST
India NewsGoaFire

Follow us on :

Follow Us