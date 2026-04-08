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Goa nightclub fire: Luthra brothers granted bail, set to walk out of jail

According to police, the alleged forged NOC was later used to get regulatory clearances.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 08:46 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 08:46 IST
India NewsGoabailnightclubs

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