Goa nightclub fire: Police file chargesheet against 13 persons, including club owners

The Anjuna police filed the 4,150-page chargesheet before the Judicial Magistrate First Class, Mapusa, in connection with the case, in which statements of 305 witnesses have been recorded, he said.
Last Updated : 26 February 2026, 10:19 IST
Published 26 February 2026, 10:19 IST
