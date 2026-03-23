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Goa nightclub fire | Three months after arrest, co-owner gets bail from court

Advocate Rohan Desai, representing the accused, told the court during arguments that there was no evidence against Gupta in the chargesheet filed by police in the case.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 15:39 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 15:39 IST
India NewsFire AccidentGoa

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