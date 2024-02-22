Goa police arrests Russian national for sexually assaulting minor girl in Arambol

The accused, identified as Ilia Vasulev, has been conducting such study camps in Goa, mostly for the children of foreign nationals, according to police.

Superintendent of Police (Women and Child Protection Unit) Bousette Silva told PTI that the accused "inappropriately touched the victim, which she narrated to her parents on Monday, much after the incident took place."

Following the complaint filed by the girl's parents on Monday, an FIR was registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code section 376 (rape), and provisions pertaining to sexual assault under the Goa Children's Act and the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

"The police are on the lookout for the accused. We have written a letter to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) to check his whereabouts and ascertain whether he is still in the country or has left for Russia," the official said.

Silva said both the parents of the victim are Russians.