Goa: Prohibitory orders imposed around Mopa airport to prevent protests by taxi operators

Panaji: The district administration of North Goa on Friday issued an order prohibiting the assembly of five or more people at Manohar International Airport (MIA) in Mopa and surrounding villages till March 31 to prevent protests by taxi operators.

The order issued by North Goa district magistrate Dr Sneha Gitte also prohibits processions, possession of firearms, lathis, and other weapons, use of loudspeakers, sloganeering and firecrackers in and around the villages of Mopa, Warkhand, Nagzar and Chandel under the jurisdiction of Mopa Airport police station in Pernem taluka.

The district magistrate further said that the above restrictions will not apply to public servants on duty and to bonafide marriage or funeral processions or any special occasion which is genuine and for which prior permission has been obtained from the authorities.

The prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) will remain in place till March 31, unless withdrawn earlier, it was stated.