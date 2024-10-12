Goa set to create record number of 'Lakhpati Didis': CM Pramod Sawant

<p>Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said the state will have a record number of 'Lakhpati Didis' with his government implementing various state and central schemes.</p>.<p>Sawant interacted with women entrepreneurs who are part of the Start-Village Entrepreneurship Programme (SVEP) in the presence of rural development minister Govind Gaude and others.</p>.<p>In the official terminology, Lakhpati Didi is a member of a Self-Help Group (SHG) who earns an annual household income exceeding Rs 1,00,000.</p>.<p>Under the SVEP, the Goa government has supported 1,693 SHG members through Community Enterprise Funds (CEF), the CM noted.</p>.Goa police to launch tenant verification drive; violators to be fined: CM Pramod Sawant.<p>His government was committed to extend all the support under the Goa State Rural Livelihood Mission, Start Up Village Entrepreneurship Program and Mukhyamantri Annapurna Yojana, and "walk towards creating a record number of Lakhpati Didis in the state," he said.</p>.<p>SHGs can enhance their operations in community farming, poultry farming and similar sectors by availing of government schemes, he said.</p>.<p>Women entrepreneur and SHGs should produce at least 50 per cent of the items required in the state, contribute to Swayampurna Goa vision and enhance their incomes, Sawant said. </p>