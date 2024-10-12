Home
Goa set to create record number of 'Lakhpati Didis': CM Pramod Sawant

Sawant interacted with women entrepreneurs who are part of the Start-Village Entrepreneurship Programme (SVEP) in the presence of rural development minister Govind Gaude and others.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 October 2024, 19:50 IST

