Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagoa

Goa sex scandal involving councillor's son has more than 100 victims: Congress leader

BJP leader Siddharth Gauns Desai said the accused's father Sushant Naik is not associated with the ruling party.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 12:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 March 2026, 12:17 IST
India NewsGoaSex scandal

Follow us on :

Follow Us