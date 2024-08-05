Goa speaker to help build houses in Wayanad under social service initiative

Panaji: Goa speaker Ramesh Tawadkar on Monday said in the assembly that his charitable foundation will work to construct houses for people affected by the recent landslides in Kerala's Wayanad.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also said his government is ready to provide all the necessary help to Kerala.

The death toll in the series of deadly landslides that rocked the hamlets of Wayanad last week has touched 222, the Kerala government said on Monday.