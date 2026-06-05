Goa student shoots himself after being trolled online and questioned by police for littering

<p>Panaji: A 23-year-old college student allegedly shot himself dead near Mapusa town of North <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/goa">Goa </a>as he faced online trolling after his video of dumping garbage by the roadside went viral and also attracted legal action, police said on Friday.</p>.<p>The victim, Samuel Garvin de Braganca, killed himself on Thursday night in the bathroom of his house, a senior police official said.</p>.20-year-old student dies by suicide in Gujarat; students protest alleging college's negligence.<p>Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant directed the police to conduct an in-depth investigation into the matter.</p>.<p>Talking to reporters on Friday, Samuel's family members said he went into depression after being trolled on social media over the video.</p>.<p>A video of him dumping a garbage bag at the roadside was shot by a person, who later posted it on a social media platform, they said.</p>.<p>A complaint was also filed against Samuel over his act at the Mapusa police station, the family members added.</p>.<p>A senior police official said an FIR was booked against Samuel under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 271 (negligent acts likely to spread infection of a disease dangerous to life) of and also under the Goa Biodegradable Garbage Control Act.</p>.<p>Samuel was also called to the police station and was issued a notice under relevant provisions of the law, he said.</p>.<p>After Samuel shot himself, his family rushed him to a hospital in Mapusa where he was declared dead last night, the police said.</p>.<p>After his death, the family members demanded the arrest of the person who had shot the video and posted it on social media.</p>.<p>Talking to reporters on Friday, CM Sawant said Samuel's death was unfortunate, and that he had directed the police to conduct a thorough probe into the matter. </p>