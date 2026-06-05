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Goa student shoots himself after being trolled online and questioned by police for littering

A complaint was also filed against Samuel over his act at the Mapusa police station, the family members added.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 14:51 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 14:51 IST
India NewsGoaFIRtrolling

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