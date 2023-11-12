Goans burn 'Narakasur' effigies to celebrate Diwali; CM Sawant asks people to buy local products

CM Sawant extended greetings on the festival and wished that the 'lights of Diwali may illuminate people's mind and heart with the spirit of oneness in the state.' In his Diwali message, the CM said , “The festival of Diwali inspires people to conquer evils, by building a society in which peace and communal harmony would prevail.”

"The illumination on the day reminds us about the high ideals of Lord Rama, who returned to Ayodhya on this day, after 14 years of banishment and victory over Lanka after defeating Ravana,” he said.