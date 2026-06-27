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Govt notifies 1.03 crore square metres land in South Goa as No Development Zone

The notification is part of the state government's ongoing exercise to identify and protect environmentally sensitive areas from developmental activities under the Regional Plan.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 04:01 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 04:01 IST
India NewsGoa

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