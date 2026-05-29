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Illegal call centre busted in Goa, 26 held for duping US citizens

A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 05:40 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 05:40 IST
India NewsCrimeGoaCall Centre Scam

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