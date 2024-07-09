IMD issues 'red' alert for Goa; waterlogging, traffic woes in coastal state

Panaji: Heavy rains lashed parts of Goa for the fourth day in a row on Tuesday, which led to waterlogging in low-lying areas and traffic congestion in state capital Panaji and other cities.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red alert' for Goa on Tuesday, saying heavy to very heavy rainfall was very likely at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places with strong surface winds over North Goa and South Goa districts.

Continuous rain with short intense spells and winds gusting to 50 kmph are very likely in the coastal state, as per the IMD.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea during the 'red alert', while people have been asked to avoid visiting flood-prone areas.