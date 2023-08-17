Home
Homeindiagoa

IPS officer suspended for 'misbehaving' with woman in Goa night club

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had assured strict action against the officer.
Last Updated 17 August 2023, 08:41 IST

The Union home ministry has suspended an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer posted in Goa after allegations surfaced against him of misbehaving with a woman at a night club in the state last week, official sources said Thursday.

A Koan, a 2009-batch IPS officer of the AGMUT cadre, has been placed under suspension with 'immediate effect' as departmental proceedings against him are contemplated, the order issued on Wednesday said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is the cadre controlling authority for IPS officers and sources said the order was issued after the ministry received a preliminary investigation report from the Goa government.

It said the officer will be attached at the state police headquarters and 'shall not leave the headquarters without obtaining the prior permission of the competent authority', till the suspension order was in force.

The deputy inspector general (DIG) rank officer was earlier relieved of his charge by the Goa government and asked to report to the state Director General of Police (DGP).

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had assured strict action against the officer.

Goa Forward Party (GFP) MLA Vijai Sardesai had also raised the matter in the state assembly. 

(Published 17 August 2023, 08:41 IST)
India NewsGoaSuspension

