Man arrested for raping four-year-old girl in Goa

Panaji: Police have arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl residing in his neighbourhood in a village in North Goa, an official said on Tuesday.

A senior police officer said the accused, Mohammad Faiyaz Alam, was arrested following a complaint by the father of the minor girl.

According to the complaint, the accused sexually assaulted the girl when she was playing with his minor daughter in a shed near their homes on September 9.